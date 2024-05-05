HP Board Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board Results To Be Out On May 7; Check Full Details Here

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board Results To Be Out On May 7; Check Full Details Here | Representational Pic

The results of the class 10 final exam in Himachal Pradesh will be announced on Tuesday, May 7, according to a state school education board official. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10th results were supposed to be released at 10 a.m. on May 5, but a board official has stated that the results will actually be announced on May 7. In 2024, about 95,000 students took the HP Board 10th exams.

How to check results via website?

Students who wish to download the Himachal Board Class 10 result 2024 must enter their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate.

-Visit hpbose.org, the board's official website.

-Go to the results page.

-Go to the results of the Class 10 final exam.

-Input your login credentials.

-Send it in and review the outcome.

HP Board Class 10 exam 2024



From March 2 to March 21, 2024, the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 final exams were administered. With the exception of Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am, the papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 exams, students must receive at least 33% of the possible points in each subject combined. The online-published HPBOSE 10th result 2024 is provisional in nature. The original grade reports from each school will be given to the students.

HP Board Class 12 exam 2024

Last month, the results of the Class 12 final exam were made public. 85,777 candidates took the Class 12 exam this year, and 63,092 (or 73.76%) of them passed.