HP Board 12th Result 2024: Girls Dominate Toppers List! Check Names Here

Freepik Image

The class 12 results for the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) have been released today, i.e., April 29, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the said exam can check the result on the board's official website at hpbose.org.

Topper List

For the science stream, Kamakshi Sharma and Chhaya Chauhan lead with scores of 494, followed closely by Shriti Sharma with 492. Other students, Angel and Piyush Thakur scored 491 marks each, also making it to the toppers list.

In the commerce stream, the top position is bagged by Shavya, as she scored 490 marks. In the art stream, Arshita stands at the top of the list with a score of 490.

Notably, the top positions in all the streams are held by female students. Additionally, the top 10 positions in the merit list are also dominated by female toppers for the year 2024.