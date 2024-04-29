HP Board 12th Result 2024 Declared, Find Direct Link To Check Result Here |

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced 12th result 2024 today. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website of the board - hpbose.org.

Candidates must keep their class 12 hall tickets ready with them to check the results. To download the marksheet, students need to visit the official website and login using their roll number.

Students can check their class 12 results for the stream of science, arts and commerce.

Students can check their results on the official website using the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the HP board - hpbose.org

Click on the Results section on the homepage.

Click on the HP 12th result link on your screen.

Enter your roll number.

Download the HP board 12th results for future reference.