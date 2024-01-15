HP Launches 'My School-My Pride' Campaign To Revolutionize Government Education System

Representative Image

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched the "My School-My Pride" campaign under the broader "Apna Vidyalay" programme. This initiative aims to foster collaboration between various stakeholders to uplift government schools across the state.

Academic support team

The "Giving back to society" initiative encourages retired teachers, professionals, housewives, and other community members to join the academic support team. Volunteers will provide valuable services such as career counseling, guidance, remedial teaching, and yoga training, all without expecting any form of payment or honorarium.

Under the umbrella of 'Apna Vidyalaya': The Himachal School Adoption Programme (HSAP), the state government, led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, envisions a synergistic partnership between public representatives, administrative leaders, and skilled professionals. The collective effort aims to bring about positive change and improvements in government schools.

Addressing teacher shortages

The "My School-My Pride" campaign encourages individuals and organizations to adopt a school of their choice. These "adopters" pledge support by stepping in during teacher shortages or when regular instructors are on leave. The government is committed to implementing a robust monitoring system to ensure the effectiveness of this community-driven initiative.

Dignitaries, including MPs, MLAs, and officers, are urged to adopt at least one government school as a School Patron. Simultaneously, officers within the education department are expected to adopt schools and serve as mentors, contributing to the overall improvement of the education system.

Transparency and accountability through technology

To ensure transparency and accountability, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is set to develop a dedicated portal for the "Apna Vidyalaya" programme. This portal, accessible to the public, will facilitate online real-time measurement, monitoring, and corrective actions, reinforcing the commitment to excellence in education.

This initiative builds upon the legacy of the BJP government's "Akhand Shiksha Jyoti" scheme, which encouraged successful alumni of government schools to return and inspire students, contributing to the overall development of their alma mater.

(Inputs from PTI)

