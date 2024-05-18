TS Inter Supplementary Exams Hall Ticket Released for 1st, 2nd Year; Check How To Download Here |

TS Inter Supplementary Exams Hall Ticket 2024 for the first and second year exams has been issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

Candidates who will take the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE), May/June 2024, can now download their hall tickets from the TSBIE’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

What information do candidates need to provide to access their hall ticket?

Candidates will need to provide the following information:

Hall ticket number

Registration number

Date of birth

Steps to download your hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the TSBIE’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link titled “TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024” that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the first or second-year hall ticket link that is accessible to you.

Step 4: Candidates must input their required login information on a new page that opens.

Step 5: After clicking “Submit,” your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and review your admit card.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of the TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for future reference.

The TS Inter supplementary exams will begin on May 24.

There will be two sessions for the TS Inter supplementary exams, namely an afternoon session from 2 pm – 5 pm and a morning session from 9 am – 12 pm.

TS Inter supply practical exams are likely to take place from June 4 to June 8, 2024, in two sessions. The first session will start from 9 am to noon and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

On April 24, the TS Inter first and second-year results for 2024 were released. Burra Venkastesham, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department, Government of Telangana, and Shruti Ojha, IAS Secretary, TSBIE, announced the results at a news conference held at premises of the the state board.