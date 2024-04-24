Telangana Inter Result 2024: TS 1st, 2nd Year Result Declared! Girls Outperform Boys Yet Again

Out of the 9 lakh students who took the inter 2nd year results, 5 lakh were girls. | Representational Pic

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) has announced the results for the Intermediate 1st year (Class 11th) and 2nd year (Class 12th) via a press conference. Students can check their results and marks memos on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, using their hall ticket numbers.

A total of 981003 students appeared in the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams held from February 28 to March 19.

In the Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2024, girls have once again outperformed boys, with more girls clearing the exams this year compared to boys. Out of the 9 lakh students who took the inter 2nd year results, 5 lakh were girls.

The top-performing districts are Rangareddy, which has been named the best district in Inter first-year results, followed by Medchal district, and Mulugu, which is the best-performing district in the second-year inter results.

This year, the overall pass percentage for TS inter 2nd-year students has declined by around 3%, standing at 64.19%, whereas in 2023, it was 67.26%.

Are you not satisfied with your marks in TS Inter exams?

If yes, then you have the option to apply for the rechecking and revaluation process. The process will begin soon and is available for students who wish to get their answer sheets reviewed. This will allow you to check if there were any errors in the marking or evaluation of your answer sheet. If you find any discrepancies, you can apply for a revaluation of your answer sheet. So, don't lose hope and explore this option to improve your marks.

How to check marks:

Go to results.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Open the IPE March result page.

Select class, stream.

Enter the hall ticket number.

Check and download your result.