TS EAMCET Results OUT, Check on eapcet.tsche.ac.in |

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results for the TS EAMCET 2024 today. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) exam can check their result on the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Students will need to enter their login credentials to access their results. The exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024. It was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Step 1. Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link for TS EAPCET Result 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will appear in front of your screen. Enter your registration details and click on submit

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout for your future reference.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams.

The examination serves as a gateway to various professional courses for the academic year 2024-2025

A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for the exam this year. Of these, 2,54,814 in total appeared for the engineering entrance examination, while 1,00,449 took the the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination.

Students who qualify for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam will need to participate in the counselling process for further selection.