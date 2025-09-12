 CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT At edudel.nic.in; Exam On September 13 For Classes 6-8
The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has released the CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card at edudel.nic.in. The exam for entry into Classes 6, 7, and 8 for 2025-26 will be held on September 13 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM.

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card: The CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card has been made available by the Delhi-based Directorate of Education. The hall pass for the CM SHRI entrance test 2025 can be downloaded from the Directorate of Education's official website, edudel.nic.in. The exam is for admission to Classes 6, 7, and 8 for the academic session 2025-26.

Applicants can download the admission card using their name, class, and cellphone number, or they can use their registration ID and mobile number.

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card: Important information

Exam date: 13 September 2025

The exam will be held in a single shift

Exam timing: 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the admission card.

Step 1: Go to edudel.nic.in, the Directorate of Education's official website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the link for the CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admission card.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear when you click "submit."

Step 5: Download and review the admit card.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

Direct link 1 for the admit card

Direct link 2 for the admit card

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Exam type: objective type and OMR-based

Language: multilingual (Hindi and English)

Total: 100 questions for 100 marks

No negative marking

The question paper will have four sections:

- General Awareness

- Mental Ability

- Numerical Aptitude

- Language (Hindi and English)

Duration – 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes)

Candidates can visit the Directorate of Education, Delhi's official website for additional relevant information.

