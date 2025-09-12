 Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances

Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances

A third-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University was found dead in a campus pond on Thursday night. The English department student was last seen with classmates before being spotted in the water during a cultural festival. Police have launched an investigation, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Jadavpur University Student Found Dead in Campus Pond |

A third-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University was found dead in a campus pond on Thursday night, triggering shock and concern across the varsity. According to media reports, around 10.30 PM, when a cultural festival was underway, she was spotted floating in the pond.

According to officials, the female student from the English department was seen talking with classmates near the lakeside earlier in the evening, as per the report by the PTI.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Her peers and university staff rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her dead. University authorities, senior faculty members, and representatives of the Arts Faculty Students’ Union reached the hospital soon after the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Trade War Escalates, Mexico Slaps 50% Tariff On Chinese Car Imports; What It Means
Trade War Escalates, Mexico Slaps 50% Tariff On Chinese Car Imports; What It Means
Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services
Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services
Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances
Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?

Police Investigation On

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. The police are investigating the circumstances, and the student’s identity has not been disclosed.

The tragedy comes just months after the university was in the spotlight over a ragging incident, in which a second-year postgraduate student had accused seniors of harassment inside the Jadavpur Main Hostel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious...

Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious...

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT At edudel.nic.in; Exam On September 13 For Classes 6-8

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT At edudel.nic.in; Exam On September 13 For Classes 6-8

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM On iimcat.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Fees,...

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM On iimcat.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Fees,...

Federal Judge Overturns Trump Administration’s $2.6 Billion Cuts, Harvard Begins Receiving...

Federal Judge Overturns Trump Administration’s $2.6 Billion Cuts, Harvard Begins Receiving...

Telangana Shocker: Class 10 Student Collapses, Dies After Ear & Nose Bleeding On School Ground -...

Telangana Shocker: Class 10 Student Collapses, Dies After Ear & Nose Bleeding On School Ground -...