Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances

Jadavpur University Student Found Dead in Campus Pond |

A third-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University was found dead in a campus pond on Thursday night, triggering shock and concern across the varsity. According to media reports, around 10.30 PM, when a cultural festival was underway, she was spotted floating in the pond.

A female student of Jadavpur University (JU) was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital in unconscious state on Thursday night, a senior university official said.



According to officials, the female student from the English department was seen talking with classmates near the lakeside earlier in the evening, as per the report by the PTI.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Her peers and university staff rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her dead. University authorities, senior faculty members, and representatives of the Arts Faculty Students’ Union reached the hospital soon after the incident.

Police Investigation On

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. The police are investigating the circumstances, and the student’s identity has not been disclosed.

The tragedy comes just months after the university was in the spotlight over a ragging incident, in which a second-year postgraduate student had accused seniors of harassment inside the Jadavpur Main Hostel.