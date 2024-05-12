TS EAPCET 2024 Answer Key Released: Objections Accepted Till May 14

Representative Image

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has made the TS EAPCET 2024 answer key available for download on their official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in. This release, dated April 29, is a critical step for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 candidates.

Students who took the May 9–12 test may now view the tentative answer key. They have till 10 a.m. on May 14 to file objections to any differences they discover.

Official announcement

According to the official notice, “Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TS EAPCET-2024 Engineering (E) Stream from 12 May 2024, 10:00 AM to 14 May 2024, 10:00 AM. Exam held on 09-05-2024 (FN & AN), 10-05-2024 (FN & AN) and 11-05-2024 (FN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 14 May 2024, 10:00 AM.”

TS EAMCET 2024 is used to get admission to a variety of undergraduate professional degrees in Telangana, including BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BSc Agriculture, and more. It acts as a gateway to prestigious private unaided universities and professional institutes.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.