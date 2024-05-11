CBSE Results May Be Announced Before May 20, Says Board Official | Representative image

According to the Board's official results portal, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 10 board result 2024 after May 20.

However, as per an NDTV report, an official from the board suggested that the results can be declared any time before May 20 as well.

This year, 39 lakh students from over 26 different nations took the tests, and are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the results.

Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education and Training), CBSE, told NDTV that the board was working on preparing the results for the board exams and the announcement for the results will be made as soon as the result compilation is complete.

"Since the board is working on the result preparation and announcement procedure, we may declare the results anytime as soon as the procedure is complete. The results can also be declared before May 20," he said.

The results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 can be viewed and downloaded by students via the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Additionally, this year, the practice of the CBSE releasing merit lists for the top-scoring students in the Class 10 and 12 exams will be permanently discontinued. The purpose of this move is to lessen the amount of "unhealthy competition" that exists among students.

The dates of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for 2024 were respectively 15 February–13 March and 15 February–2 April. Every day, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, a single shift was used to administer the two exams.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 12