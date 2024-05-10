CBSE To Not Announce Toppers This Year; Results To Be OUT Shortly | Freepik

According to the Board's official results portal, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 after May 20. The results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 can be viewed and downloaded by students via the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The practice of the CBSE releasing merit lists for the top-scoring students in the Class 10 and 12 exams will be permanently discontinued. The purpose of this move is to lessen the amount of "unhealthy competition" that exists among students.

This year, 39 lakh students from over 26 different nations took the tests, and they are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the results.

The dates of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for 2024 were respectively 15 February–13 March and 15 February–2 April. Every day, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, a single shift was used to administer the two exams.

How to check result via SMS?

Students should prepare a text message with the format "CBSE10"

Submit it to 7738299899 in order to access their CBSE Class 10 result 2024 via SMS.

Likewise, they need to send an SMS to the same number with the subject line "CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format) (school number) (Centre number)" in order to receive the CBSE Class 12 result 2024.

Previous years statistics

In the 2023 CBSE Class 10 exam, out of 20,16,779 pupils, boys passed with a pass rate of 92.72% and girls passed with a pass rate of 94.25%, for an overall pass percentage of 93.12%.



Out of 1,450,174 students, boys passed the CBSE Class 12 exam in 2023 with an 87.33% pass rate and girls passed with an 84.67% pass rate, for an overall pass score of 90.68%.