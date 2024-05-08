CBSE Releases Post-Result Schedule; Check Mark Verification Date And More

CBSE | File

The dates for mark verification have been given by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). If students are unhappy with their results, they have till the fourth or eighth day after the results release to request a mark verification, according to the CBSE statement.

Applications to have one's grades verified will be accepted for a period of five days. After the results are released, the scanned photocopy of the graded answer book will be available from the 19th to the 20th of the following month. The answer papers will be open for reevaluation between the 24th and 25th day after the results announcement date.

Mark verification will happen after the release of the Class 10 and 12 board results 2024, which should happen at any time after May 20.

No request will be entertained after the deadline

The board declared that requests for activities linked to the CBSE board results will not be considered after the deadline. The results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 in 2024 will probably be released after May 20.



The CBSE noted that some parents and kids repeatedly sought the board for result verification after the deadline, "violating the crucial examination safety protocol." These activities have a time limit and are only accessible online; the timetable is provided and communicated beforehand.



In an official notification, the board reiterated, "Parents, students, and schools are therefore being informed the schedule in advance so that, if need be, they can avail these facilities on as per the instructions issued by the CBSE."

Complete Schedule



Verification of marks - Beginning on the 4th day following the announcement of the results and ending on the 8th day

Obtaining scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets -Between the 19th and 20th day following the date of the result declaration



Re-evaluation of answers - From the 24th to the 25th day following the date of the result announcement

CBSE exams 2024

Board exams for classes 10 and 12 were held in February and April, respectively. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, and the Class 12 exams ran from February 15 to April 2.