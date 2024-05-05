CBSE Releases Access Code For Activation Of DigiLocker Accounts; Major Update For Students | File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a six-digit Access Code-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts ahead of the announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results. The results for Classes 10 and 12 will probably be revealed after May 20, 2024, the board said as per media reports.



Students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' section of their DigiLocker accounts once they have been activated. To improve the security and privacy of student data stored in DigiLocker accounts, the Access Code has been implemented.

Additionally, CBSE stated that schools can access the student-specific Access Code file through their DigiLocker accounts. Schools can use the file to download and distribute the access code to specific students.

Official Notice

In an official notification, the CBSE states that "You are aware that, for the past few years, CBSE has been opening DigiLocker accounts for Class 10 and 12 students annually in advance to provide digital academic documents through CBSE's digital academic repository, 'Parinam Manjusha,' immediately following the declaration of result." This collaboration between the CBSE and NeGD is technical in nature. To enhance the safety and confidentiality of student information, CBSE implemented a 6-digit DigiLocker account activation system for students.

How to download results via DigiLocker?

The students can use their access code to download the results via DigiLocker after the results has been announced by CBSE.

- Go to digilocker.gov.in, the official DigiLocker website or mobile application.

-Choose the sign-in option located on the homepage.

-To log in, use your school's six-digit Access Code and your CBSE Roll Number.

-To access your CBSE documents, reset your password and register.

-After completing the registration process, you can check and download your marksheet from DigiLocker once it is made available.



CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024



The two classes' board exams took place in February and April. The dates of the Class 10 board exams were February 15–March 13, and the Class 12 exams were February 15–April 2. This year, almost 39 lakh students took the CBSE board exams. A minimum of 33 percent of the possible points must be earned in every subject, including internal assessments and board exams.