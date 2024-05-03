CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result Out By Next Week? Check To Know More

Representative Image | ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 sometime next week. As per media reports, the CBSE is expected to announce the results of both classes on May 12, 2024. There is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

The Board will soon release the dates for CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024. The tentative CBSE Board Results 2024 date announcement is in the second week of May and the expected time of the announcement of results is 10am.

Around 39 lakh students from 26 different countries appeared for the exams, and are awaiting the results.

CBSE conducted its Class 10th Exams 2024 from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12th Exams were conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The board conducted both of these exams in a single shift, from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM on all exam days.

Earlier, without mentioning any date or time, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said that the results for both Classes 10 and 12 will be announced in May. The announcement comes in the backdrop of reports of a fake notice circulating on various social media platforms, falsely suggesting that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results would be announced on May 1, 2024.

Websites to check the board exam results of Class 10, 12

Students can check their scorecards at the result link available on the CBSE official websites. Due to many students giving their CBSE exams, CBSE will provide multiple websites on which students can check their results, in order to reduce traffic on one website.

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

results.gov.in

Soon after the results are announced, CBSE will activate the results link on its official website-- cbseresults.nic.in, so that students can then check their results.

Documents required to check the results

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 were announced on May 12, 2023.