CBSE Warns Against Fake News On Class 10, 12 Results Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the day and time for the announcement of the Class 10 and 12 test results, despite growing expectations. According to the media reports, a board spokesman denied rumours that were going around the internet that the announcement will take place on May 1, 2024, saying that there isn't any news as of now about the outcome being made public.

Results to check on

Students can check the results on the official CBSE websites, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in, should the results be announced soon. Furthermore, a digital repository for mark sheets is provided via the DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in), to which access requires a school number, ID from the admission card, and roll number from the board exam.

Exam Date and time

CBSE will publish a circular including important information such as websites, the date, the time, and any further instructions. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were held this year from February to April. Exams for Classes 10 and 12 were administered between February 15 and March 13, 2024, and April 2, 2024, respectively.

Exams were conducted in a single shift that started at 10:30 am and ended at 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, depending on the length of the paper. Approximately 39 lakh students took these examinations, eagerly awaiting for their results.

According to the previous trends, results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 are out this month. Because of this, students are advised to keep a close eye on the board's official platforms and avoid relying on false alerts that are sent by unauthorised sources.