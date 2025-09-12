IIM CAT 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM On iimcat.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Fees, And Exam Pattern

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: CAT 2025 registration at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close tomorrow, September 12, 2025. On the official IIM CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, interested applicants can submit a direct application for the Common Admission Test 2025. The application link will close at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA.

For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the minimum required marks/CGPA is 45%.

Candidates who have completed their degree requirements but are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Final-year students of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifying exam can also apply.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Application fees

Other candidates: ₹2600

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹1300

Note: SC, ST, and PwD applicants must upload a valid category certificate (SC/ST/PwD) at the time of registration.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Required documents

1. Passport-size photo

2. Signature

3. Class 10 & 12 mark sheets

4. Graduation certificate (or provisional)

5. Category certificate (if applicable)

6. PwD certificate (if applicable)

7. Work-experience proof (if applicable)

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the exam by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the registration link for CAT 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, complete the application.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in three sessions.

Total duration of the test: 120 minutes (2 hours).

The test will have three sections:

- Section I – Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability

- Section II – Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

- Section III – Quantitative Ability

Candidates will get 40 minutes for each section.

Switching between sections is not allowed while answering.

For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the CAt 2025 official website.