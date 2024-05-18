IIT Delhi Kicks Off Third Batch Of Its STEM Mentorship Programme For High School Girls

IIT Delhi |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the third batch of its STEM Mentorship Programme which is designed for high school girls in Classes 9 and 11.

The idea behind the course is to inspire and empower young minds to explore careers in STEM disciplines.

The institute has shortlisted 100 promising candidates from over 200 nomination applications from various Delhi Government Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools (Delhi-NCR region), and private schools. Shortlisted students were selected after a rigorous selection process.

The STEM Mentorship Program will unfold in three key phases:

The first phase is called the summer phase. It will span from May 14-24, 2024, will involve a 9-day workshop. Participants will be taught about STEM fields through a series of expert lectures, laboratory demonstrations, and hands-on problem-solving sessions. This will also include a Maker Space workshop at IIT Delhi will provide students with hands-on experience in DIY projects.

The second phase is called “At the School”. It be held per month on Saturdays from July to November this year. Participants can also engage in the Sci-Tech Spins lecture series. Furthermore, interaction sessions with IIT Delhi students will enrich their learning experience.

The third phase is called “Winter phase”. It will be held in January 2025 and will consist of lectures on leadership in STEM, entrepreneurship, and interactions with a variety of IIT Delhi alumni.

The first cohort of 10 girls came into existence in December 2021, followed by the completion of the second batch of 32 schoolgirls in June 2023, under the guidance of the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.