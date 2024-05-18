GUJCET Counselling Registration Extended Till May 28 At gujacpc.admissions.nic.in | Representative Image

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses, Gujarat (ACPC) has postponed the counselling date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 for engineering programmes till May 28.

Those who have cleared the GUJCET 2024 need to register through the official website, gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

The registration began on April 1 and was originally set to close on May 15.

GUJCET scores make up 40% of the selection process, while the remaining 60% is based on the student's Class 12 pass percentage.

After registrations, ACPC will release the merit list, letting candidates verify their merit number and category. After this, students need to submit their preferred courses and colleges in their order of preference.

It is advised that students select as many colleges and courses as they can before the choice-filling period ends. The first round of choice-filling will be a mock round for students. After analysing the results, they can select their choices better.

ACPC then announces allocation of seats based on merit and preferences. Once they are satisfied, candidates can confirm their allocation by paying a token fee, after which they will obtain their admission slips online.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Open the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Go to the home page and click on the 'Application for GUJCET 2024' link to register.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the fees and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

During registration, students may to provide personal as well as educational qualification details and upload essential documents such as mark sheets, caste certificates, income certificates and PwD certificates, where they are applicable.