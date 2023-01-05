e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAMU: Police circular demanding personal details of J&K students withdrawn

AMU: Police circular demanding personal details of J&K students withdrawn

The circular reads that no J&K student is to file any detail for any kind of verification.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) | File Photo
Aligarh: A day after UP police demanded personal details of J&K students enrolled in the Aligarh Muslim University, the order faced a massive backlash from students and politicians prompting the authorities to withdraw the order.

The circular, accessed by The Free Press Journal, reads that no J&K student is to file any detail for any kind of verification. The circular directs Assistant Controller Admissions Faisal Waris not to profile any varsity student from the Valley.

article-image

“After requesting authorities to withdraw the circular, since it has led to fear and skepticism among the J&K students admitted at the Varsity, we have been assured that exercise will stop now. No sort of profiling will be done in any Department of AMU and its affiliated schools,” the JK Students Association told FPJ, the “circular was completely unjustified”.

The association head told FPJ that top officials from the state and Centre assured the students that no sort of community profiling will be done at any department of AMU. He said that they have got support from the local MLA as well.

Earlier, an order by the police directed the AMU authorities to make the details of Kashmiri students available to the police. The details which were been sought include the Name, Father's Name, current address, permanent address, and mobile number, along with details of courses and department.

However, the students opposed the move calling it an act of privacy breach and against the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

