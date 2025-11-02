 SBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Documents Required List Here

SBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Documents Required List Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration window for the posts of Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Officer, and other posts soon. The selection process includes shortlisting, an interview, and CTC negotiation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
SBI Recruitment 2025 | sbi.bank.in

SBI Recruitment 2025: The registrations for recruitment to the posts of Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Officer, and other posts are underway by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in. The last date is November 17, 2025.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 103 vacancies. The post-wise break-up is:

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1

Zonal Head (Retail): 4

Regional Head: 7

Relationship Manager-Team Lead: 19

Investment Specialist (IS): 22

Investment Officer (IO): 46

Project Development Manager (Business): 2

Central Research Team (Support): 2

SBI Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The required documents are:

1. Photograph

2. Signature

3. Brief Resume

4. ID Proof

5. Pan Card

6. PwBD certification (if applicable)

7. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate

8. Experience certificates

9. Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer

10. No Objection Certificate (If applicable)

11. Bio-data and CTC Format

SBI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the SCO posts registration link.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to register themselves and then log in to apply.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC, ST, and PwBD applicants are exempt from fees or notification charges, while applicants from the UR, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 750.

Read the official notification here

SBI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process includes shortlisting, an interview, and CTC negotiation. Meeting minimum eligibility does not guarantee an interview; candidates will be shortlisted based on bank-decided criteria. The interview carries 100 marks, and qualifying marks will be set by the bank. Final selection will be based solely on interview scores, and in case of a tie, the older candidate will be ranked higher.

