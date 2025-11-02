TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Application Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

TN TRB Recruitment 2025 | trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: The online registration process for the positions of Assistant Professor in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education is underway by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB). Qualified individuals may apply for the positions on the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 2708 openings have been advertised. The post-wise breakup is:

a. Backlog Vacancies: 72

b. Shortfall Vacancies: 3

c. To teach Differently Abled (Hearing Impaired) in Tamil and Computer Application subjects (Special Recruitment Presidency College, Chennai-5): 3

d. Current Vacancies: 2630

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The last date to apply for this recruitment is November 10, 2025. The application correction window will be accessible from November 11 to 13, 2025. The recruiting exam is planned for December 20, 2025.

Read the official notification here

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must be under the age of 57 on July 1, 2025. Candidates must have a master's degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is used) in a concerned/relevant/related subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an approved foreign university.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Assistant Professor posts 2025, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination fee is Rs 600 for all applicants, with the exception of SC, SCA, ST, and differently abled persons. The examination cost for SC, SCA, ST, and differently abled persons is Rs 300.