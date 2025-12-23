XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card: XLRI, Jamshedpur is anticipated to release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 admission card anytime soon. It is administered via the national level management entrance exam, which should be released soon.
Candidates who have registered can view and download their admit cards from the official website, xatonline.in, once they are made available.
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Important details
Exam Date: January 4, 2026
Exam Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)
Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card
When the XAT admit card 2026 is available, candidates can obtain it from the official website by following the instructions provided here:
Step 1: Go to xatonline.in, the official website.
Step 2: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.
Step 3: On the dashboard, click the "XAT 2026 Admit Card" link.
Step 4: Download the admission card and thoroughly check all the information.
Step 5: Take a print out at least two clear copies for use on test day.
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on XAT 2026 Admit Card
Mandatory Document
The admit card is compulsory for entry into the examination centre.
Candidate Details
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Photograph
Exam Information
Exam date
Exam time
Test Centre Details
Complete address of the examination centre
Exam-day Instructions
Important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the exam day
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam pattern
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning
Tests reading comprehension, language skills, and logical thinking
Decision Making
Assesses judgement and ability to handle practical, real-life business situations
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
Evaluates mathematical skills, numerical ability, and data interpretation
General Knowledge
Covers static GK and current affairs to assess general awareness
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam Day Guidelines
Mandatory Documents
Carry a printed copy of the XAT 2026 admit card
Bring a valid, original photo ID proof
Reporting Time
Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card
Admit Card Instructions
Carefully read and follow all instructions printed on the hall ticket
Prohibited Items
Do not carry any banned or restricted items to the examination centre
Exam Conduct
Strictly follow all exam-day rules to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience
Visit the official XAT website regularly for the latest updates related to the admit card and exam guidelines.