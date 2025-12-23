XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card: XLRI, Jamshedpur is anticipated to release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 admission card anytime soon. It is administered via the national level management entrance exam, which should be released soon.

Candidates who have registered can view and download their admit cards from the official website, xatonline.in, once they are made available.

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Important details

Exam Date: January 4, 2026

Exam Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

When the XAT admit card 2026 is available, candidates can obtain it from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to xatonline.in, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 3: On the dashboard, click the "XAT 2026 Admit Card" link.

Step 4: Download the admission card and thoroughly check all the information.

Step 5: Take a print out at least two clear copies for use on test day.

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on XAT 2026 Admit Card

Mandatory Document

The admit card is compulsory for entry into the examination centre.

Candidate Details

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Photograph

Exam Information

Exam date

Exam time

Test Centre Details

Complete address of the examination centre

Exam-day Instructions

Important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the exam day

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam pattern

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning

Tests reading comprehension, language skills, and logical thinking

Decision Making

Assesses judgement and ability to handle practical, real-life business situations

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

Evaluates mathematical skills, numerical ability, and data interpretation

General Knowledge

Covers static GK and current affairs to assess general awareness

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam Day Guidelines

Mandatory Documents

Carry a printed copy of the XAT 2026 admit card

Bring a valid, original photo ID proof

Reporting Time

Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card

Admit Card Instructions

Carefully read and follow all instructions printed on the hall ticket

Prohibited Items

Do not carry any banned or restricted items to the examination centre

Exam Conduct

Strictly follow all exam-day rules to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience

Visit the official XAT website regularly for the latest updates related to the admit card and exam guidelines.