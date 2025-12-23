 TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on the TNPSC's official website at tnpsc.gov.in. This result is for aspirants who took the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services). The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 2025. The examination will consist of 200 questions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 | tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025. Applicants who took the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services) can check their results on the TNPSC's official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Those who pass the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam 2025

The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 2025. The examination will consist of 200 questions. The exam had a maximum grade of 300 and a total duration of three hours.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

FPJ Shorts
'Full-Scale Assault On Institutional Framework': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Berlin; BJP Hits Back
'Full-Scale Assault On Institutional Framework': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Berlin; BJP Hits Back
Indian Markets Open Lower, IT Shares Drag Indices
Indian Markets Open Lower, IT Shares Drag Indices
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses
From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses

To download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter their login details and then submit.

Read Also
SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
article-image

Step 4: Now, the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further use.

Direct link to check the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025

Click here to check the TNPSC Group 2A Prelims Result 2025

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned

The result includes key details such as the name of the exam conducting body, exam name, post name, notification number, prelims exam date, registration number of qualified candidates, result declaration date, and the mains exam date.

TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam 2025: Examination fees

As per the official notice, applicants admitted provisionally to the Main Examination must pay the examination fee of ₹ 150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) via their registered One Time Registration ID from 23.12.2025 to 29.12.2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

J&K Students Association Writes To PM Modi Seeking Safety For Indian Medical Students Amid...

J&K Students Association Writes To PM Modi Seeking Safety For Indian Medical Students Amid...

Mumbai CET AYUSH Admissions See 178 Seats Vacant Despite Eight Rounds, Highlighting Gaps In CAP...

Mumbai CET AYUSH Admissions See 178 Seats Vacant Despite Eight Rounds, Highlighting Gaps In CAP...