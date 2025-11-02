RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 72 Posts Underway; Details Here

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: The online applications for the recruitment of the Jamadar Grade 2 are underway by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). Aspirants can apply on the official websites of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 15, 2025.

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 72 vacancies in total. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Non-TSP Area: 64

2. TSP Area: 08

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed the 12th examination along with an O Level/Higher DOEACC Certificate, NIELIT CCC, COPA/DPCS, or a Diploma/Degree in Computer Science/Applications, or possess an RSCIT (VMOU Kota) certificate or an equivalent qualification from any recognised university, board, or institution in India. Additionally, applicants must have knowledge of Hindi in the Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthan’s culture. The minimum age required is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years.

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For the RSSB Recruitment 2025, the application fee is ₹600 for General, OBC, and MBC category candidates. Applicants from OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories are required to pay ₹400, while the fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is also ₹400. Additionally, a correction charge of ₹300 will apply for any form edits. The examination fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking, or through an offline E-Challan facility.

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Jamadar Grade 2 registration 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, pay the fee, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025 will involve multiple stages, including a written examination followed by document verification. After these phases are completed, a merit list will be prepared based on the candidates’ performance and eligibility, determining the final selection.