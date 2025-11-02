ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 | Canva

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the results of the ICAI CA September Exams 2025 tomorrow, Monday, November 3, 2025. When the scores for the final, intermediate, and foundation exams are released, applicants will be able to view them on the ICAI's official website at icai.nic.in.

To check their results, candidates must log in using their registration number and roll number. These credentials will be required on the official ICAI result portal to access the scorecard.

How to download the ICAI CA September Exams 2025 result?

Aspirants can check their results by taking the following simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CA September 2025 results link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as registration number and roll number to login and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the ICAI CA September 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the ICIA CA result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 timings

As per the official notice issued by ICAI, the results will be announced at the following timings: Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM, while the Foundation results are expected to be released around 5 PM.

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam dates

The ICAI held final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

Likewise, the intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 took place on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, and September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, respectively and the foundation course exam was held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.