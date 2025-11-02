 ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the results of the ICAI CA September Exams 2025 tomorrow, Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates must enter the credentials such as registration number and roll number to login.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 | Canva

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the results of the ICAI CA September Exams 2025 tomorrow, Monday, November 3, 2025. When the scores for the final, intermediate, and foundation exams are released, applicants will be able to view them on the ICAI's official website at icai.nic.in.

To check their results, candidates must log in using their registration number and roll number. These credentials will be required on the official ICAI result portal to access the scorecard.

How to download the ICAI CA September Exams 2025 result?

Aspirants can check their results by taking the following simple steps:

FPJ Shorts
'Centre's Responsibilty To Stop Infiltrators': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Govt On SIR
'Centre's Responsibilty To Stop Infiltrators': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Govt On SIR
IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium
IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium
'Constitution And Its Values Should Be Respected': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Hits Out At BJP's Sambit Patra Over AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks
'Constitution And Its Values Should Be Respected': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Hits Out At BJP's Sambit Patra Over AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CA September 2025 results link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as registration number and roll number to login and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the ICAI CA September 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the ICIA CA result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read Also
CLAT 2026: Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Here's How To Apply
article-image

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 timings

As per the official notice issued by ICAI, the results will be announced at the following timings: Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM, while the Foundation results are expected to be released around 5 PM.

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam dates

The ICAI held final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

Likewise, the intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 took place on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, and September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, respectively and the foundation course exam was held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament

Kerala: KITE To Launch 4th Edition Of 'Haritha Vidyalayam' Educational Reality Show In December

Kerala: KITE To Launch 4th Edition Of 'Haritha Vidyalayam' Educational Reality Show In December

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

APCB & Aaranyak Launch 'Pollution Abating Schools' Project To Foster Environmental Awareness Among...

APCB & Aaranyak Launch 'Pollution Abating Schools' Project To Foster Environmental Awareness Among...

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3...

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3...