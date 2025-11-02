CLAT 2026: Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Here's How To Apply

CLAT Registration 2026 | consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Registration 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2026 registration deadline to November 7, 2025. Those interested in applying for the Common Law Admission Test 2026 can apply through the Consortium of National Law Universities' official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The official notice states, "The Executive Council of the Consortium of National Law Universities is pleased to announce the extension of the deadline for submitting CLAT 2026 online applications (for both U.G. and P.G. programmes)." Please be advised that the new deadline for submitting online applications has been extended until 23:59 hours on Friday, November 7, 2025."

CLAT Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants for the UG programme must have completed the 10+2 (class 12) or equivalent exam with at least 45% (40% for restricted groups). Aspirants for the PG programme must have completed an LLB degree with at least 50% (45% for restricted categories). There is no age limit. Those taking their qualifying exam in March/April of next year are also qualified to apply.

CLAT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application for CLAT 2026, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Once it is complete, applicants must log in to their account.

Step 5: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fees and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

CLAT 2026: Exam dates

CLAT 2026 will take place on December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 2 to 4 p.m.

CLAT Registration 2026: Documents required

To sign up, aspirants must provide a current passport-sized photograph, their signature, category certificate (if applicable), PWD certificate (if applicable), and domicile certificate.

CLAT Registration 2026: Application fees

The registration fee is Rs 4000 for General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, and OCI applicants, and Rs 3500 for SC and ST applicants.

What is CLAT?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national admission test used to admit students to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at India's 25 National Law Universities.