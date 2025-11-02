NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 | exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, plans to end the registration process for the SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Applicants who are yet to sign up for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds semester exam can visit the NTA SWAYAM official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

NTA SWAYAM July Semester 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application for the examination, applicants can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Step 2: Click on the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter details to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, login to the account and fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

NTA SWAYAM July Semester 2025: Important dates

According to the updated timetable, the deadline for fee payment is November 3, 2025, at 11:50 PM, and the application correction process will be available from November 4 to 6, 2025, till 11:50 PM.

NTA SWAYAM July Semester 2025: Application fees

General (UR) applicants pay a registration fee of ₹750 for one course and ₹600 for each additional course. Registration fees for Gen-EWS, OBC-(NCL), SC/ST, PwD/PwBD applicants are ₹500 for one course and ₹400 for each additional course. The payment must be made with a credit or debit card, net banking, or UPI.

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 details

The agency will give the exam in two shifts on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.