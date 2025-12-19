EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Released At nests.tribal.gov.in; Direct Link Here

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 |

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025: The admission cards for the Eklavya Model Residential School, or EMRS Staff Selection Examination, have been made available by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). By going to the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in, candidates who enrolled to take the ESSE exam can now obtain their hall passes.

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025: Important dates

ESSE exam for teaching posts: December 13 & 14, 2025

Recruitment exam for 1,559 non-teaching posts (multiple shifts): December 21, 2025

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies announced: Over 7,000 posts

Teaching posts: Part of the overall recruitment drive

Non-teaching posts: Around 1,559 vacancies

Key non-teaching roles include:

- Hostel Warden

- Female Staff Nurse

- Accountant

- Junior Secretariat Assistant

- Lab Attendant

- Cook

- Electrician

- Plumber

- Driver

- Other support staff posts

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates who have registered can access the official portal to download their hall passes. Here's how:

Step 1: Go to nests.tribal.gov.in, the official NESTS website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the Recruitment area.

Step 3: Click the ESSE 2025 timetable, followed by the Admit Card link.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, such as your registration number and birthdate, to log in.

Step 5: Your displays will show your EMRS admit card.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review all of the information on the ESSE admit card after downloading it.

Candidates must notify the relevant authorities right once if they discover any mistakes in the hall pass.

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025: Exam day guidelines

Carry a printed copy of the EMRS Admit Card 2025

Bring a valid photo ID (Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or Aadhaar card)

Documents are mandatory for verification at the exam centre

Entry will be denied without the admit card or valid ID