NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 | mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Special Stray Round counselling scores for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses with All India Quota seats. The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Special Stray Round seat allotment results were released on December 22, 2025. Students who passed the NEET UG test 2025 and participated in AIQ NEET UG counselling 2025 can now view their allocation results online at mcc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law."

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

The NEET counselling special stray round schedule states that online registration will be open from December 18 to 20, 2025, while choice filling will be conducted between December 18 and 21, 2025. The processing of seat allotment is scheduled for December 22, 2025, with the seat allotment result to be declared on December 23, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the respective institutes from December 24 to 31, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to download?

To download the special stray round seat allotment result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG Medical tab.

Step 3: After this, under the Current Events section, click on the 'NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round result' link.

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF document and search for the result.

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: What's next?

Applicants who have been named in the MCC NEET UG Special Stray Round counselling seat allotment outcome must complete the admission requirements. The NEET 2025 Special Stray Round reporting dates are December 24–31, 2025. Students must finish the admission process before the deadline.