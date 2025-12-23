 NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

The Special Stray Round counselling scores for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses with All India Quota seats has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats must report to the respective institutes from December 24 to 31, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 | mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Special Stray Round counselling scores for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses with All India Quota seats. The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Special Stray Round seat allotment results were released on December 22, 2025. Students who passed the NEET UG test 2025 and participated in AIQ NEET UG counselling 2025 can now view their allocation results online at mcc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law."

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

The NEET counselling special stray round schedule states that online registration will be open from December 18 to 20, 2025, while choice filling will be conducted between December 18 and 21, 2025. The processing of seat allotment is scheduled for December 22, 2025, with the seat allotment result to be declared on December 23, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the respective institutes from December 24 to 31, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts

Read the official notice here

Read Also
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
article-image

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to download?

To download the special stray round seat allotment result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG Medical tab.

Step 3: After this, under the Current Events section, click on the 'NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round result' link.

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF document and search for the result.

Direct link to download the result

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: What's next?

Applicants who have been named in the MCC NEET UG Special Stray Round counselling seat allotment outcome must complete the admission requirements. The NEET 2025 Special Stray Round reporting dates are December 24–31, 2025. Students must finish the admission process before the deadline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration Begins For 326 Stenographer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details...

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration Begins For 326 Stenographer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details...

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

SBI SCO 2025 Registration Closes Today At sbi.co.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

SBI SCO 2025 Registration Closes Today At sbi.co.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4