SBI SCO 2025 Registration Closes Today At sbi.co.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

SBI SCO 2025 Registration: State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for Specialist Cadre Officer positions on December 23, 2025. The direct URL to apply for the positions may be found on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. The organisation will fill 996 positions through this recruitment campaign.

SBI SCO 2025 Registration: Application fees

UR / EWS / OBC Candidates: ₹750

SC / ST / PwBD Candidates: No application fee or notification charges

Mode of Payment: online only through the provided payment gateway

Payment Options

- Debit card

- Credit card

- Net banking

SBI SCO 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the careers link.

Step 3: Candidates must click the SBI SCO recruitment apply online link on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Candidates will once more need to register on a new site.

Step 5: After registering, applicants can complete the application.

Step 6: After completing the payment, click "Submit."

Step 7: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 8: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

SBI SCO 2025 Registration: Selection process

Shortlisting

Candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of selection.

Interview Rounds

One or more rounds may be conducted

Interviews can be held in person, over the phone, or via video call

Interview Weightage

The interview will carry 100 marks

Qualifying Marks

Minimum qualifying marks for the interview will be decided by the bank

No queries or correspondence regarding qualifying marks will be entertained

Final Merit List

Prepared solely on the basis of interview scores

Candidates will be ranked in descending order of marks for final selection

Candidates can visit SBI's official website for further information.