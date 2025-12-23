UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025: The Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025 final results have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), closing the hiring process for central government medical positions.The results are available as a PDF document with the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Every year, the central government administers the CMS exam to hire medical officers for a variety of Group A and Group B positions.

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To view their results, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select the "What's New" or "Examination" section.

Step 3: Click on the "Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 – Final Result" link.

Step 4: After downloading the PDF, use the Ctrl+F key to look up your name or roll number.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates save a copy of the PDF result for further use.

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025: Details mentioned on result

Candidate Information

Roll numbers of selected candidates

Names of the selected candidates

Category-wise Selection

Details of selection under different categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)

Service Allocation

Services/posts for which candidates have been recommended

Final Selection Status

Only candidates whose names appear in the final PDF are considered selected

Selection is subject to document verification and medical fitness clearance

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025: Selection process

Stage 1: Written Examination

Computer-based test conducted earlier this year

Covered medical subjects including:

- General Medicine

- Surgery

- Paediatrics

- Gynaecology

- Preventive and Social Medicine

Stage 2: UPSC Personality Test (Interview)

Candidates who cleared the written exam were called for the interview

Final Merit List

Prepared based on combined performance in the written examination and the interview

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025: What's next?

The relevant departments will get in touch with the chosen candidates for appointment procedures following the announcement of the final results. This covers the distribution of services, medical examination, and document verification. The relevant authorities will notify the precise posting and joining details separately.