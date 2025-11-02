BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 | rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) will end the online applications for the Group-C Constable (GD) posts under the Sports Quota for 2025 soon. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date is November 4, 2025.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details and pay scale

This recruitment drive aims to fill 391 Constable (GD) vacancies—197 for male candidates and 194 for female candidates. The position falls under Pay Level-3, offering a monthly salary between ₹21,700 and ₹69,100, along with benefits such as DA, HRA, TA, and other government-approved allowances.

Read the official notice for BSF Constable Recruitment 2025

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be 18 to 23 years old as of August 1, 2025, with age relaxation for reserved categories. Candidates must have passed Matriculation or an equivalent exam from a recognised board.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Constable GD registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for BSF Constable Recruitment 2025

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹159 for male candidates in the General and OBC categories, while female candidates and SC/ST applicants are exempt from the fee.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure includes shortlisting, document verification, a Physical Standard Test (PST), a Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and final merit preparation based on candidate performance.