AIIMS INI CET January Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

AIIMS INI CET January Admit Card 2025

AIIMS INI CET January Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued the hall tickets for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for the 2026 session. Applicants who have signed up for the AIIMS INI CET exam 2025 can receive their admit cards from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. To download their hall tickets, those who have registered must first log in to the candidate portal with their registration ID and password.

Along with the hall tickets, AIIMS has issued thorough exam-day directions and an updated exam pattern on the applicant login page.

Several applicants have reported that their particular exam cities are now visible on their dashboards. According to the AIIMS notification, the admit card is a necessary document; no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre unless they provide a printed copy of the hall ticket together with a valid photo identity.

AIIMS INI CET January 2026: How to download the admit card?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to download the INI CET admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Academic Courses” tab.

Step 3: After this, select the “INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))” link.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration ID, password, and captcha code on the login page.

Step 5: Now, the INI CET January 2026 session hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the AIIMS INI CET hall ticket 2026

The admit card is for applicants who are medical graduates and are seeking postgraduate seats at India's top institutes, including AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS.

AIIMS INI CET January Exam 2026

The INI CET January 2026 session examination is set on November 9, 2025, and will be administered in computer-based format at multiple locations across the country. The test serves as a standardised entrance exam for MD, MS, MCh (6 years), and DM (6 years) programs given by participating national institutions.