Kerala Govt To Reconsider Fee Hike At Agricultural University After Student Protests

Thrissur: Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad said on Saturday that the hike in course fees at Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) here, which had triggered student protests, will be reconsidered.

He held a meeting with KAU authorities after student organisations carried out mass protests against the revised course fees.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the government has directed the university to ensure that the fee revision does not become a burden for students. “The course fee structure will be reconsidered. The state government has given clear directions to KAU that any fee hike should not affect students adversely,” he said.

As the final decision has to be taken by the university’s executive committee, a meeting of the panel has been convened. “A major reduction in fees will happen. The proposal will be considered by the executive committee, and an announcement will be made soon,” he said.

“No student will be affected due to financial issues,” he said, adding that once the government releases funds to the university, the fees would be reduced further.

The university will also consider providing scholarships to support students' academic activities, he said.

Thamarassery native Arjun had recently discontinued his course, citing that he could not afford to continue his studies following the fee hike.

“Directions have also been given to bring the student back to the university. The decision has been taken to readmit him once he returns,” Prasad added.

Students alleged that the annual course fee for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university had been increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 72,000.

University authorities attributed the hike to a severe financial crisis but said that the revision will be reviewed in the upcoming executive meeting.

