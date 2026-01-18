 'Beaten With Belts, Left Mentally Disturbed': MBBS Student Assaulted By Seniors At Doon Medical College; Probe Underway
An alleged ragging and assault incident at Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun, has left junior MBBS students traumatized. Seniors allegedly beat juniors with belts. The Anti-Ragging Committee is probing the case, while 24 students have been fined for indiscipline. Authorities said strict action, including suspension, may follow if charges are proven.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
'Beaten With Belts, Left Mentally Disturbed': MBBS Student Assaulted By Seniors At Doon Medical College; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: An incident of ragging and assault by senior MBBS students on their juniors has come to light at Government Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar, Dehradun, leaving the affected students in shock.

Juniors were allegedly beaten with belts.

A student from the 2025 batch of Government Doon Medical College, who was allegedly assaulted, stated in a written complaint to the administration that since the incident, he has been mentally disturbed and living in fear.

The college's Anti-Ragging Committee is investigating the matter, and the administration has imposed fines on 24 students found guilty of indiscipline.

Mumbai University Annual Convocation: Woman Student From Virar College Tops LLB 3-Year Course, Wins...
article-image

Medical College Principal Geeta Jain said that the Anti-Ragging Committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. She stated that strict action will be taken against the guilty students once the committee submits its report.

The Principal added that the Discipline Committee has recorded statements of the students and that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the college.

The college administration has said that if the allegations against the students are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused, which may include suspension from the college.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

