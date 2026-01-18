Mumbai University Annual Convocation: Woman Student From Virar College Tops LLB 3-Year Course, Wins 2 Gold Medals

VIVA College of Law student Benji Mehjabeen receives two gold medals after securing first rank in Mumbai University’s LLB course | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 17: Benji Mehwash Abdul Rehman Mehjabeen, a student of VIVA College of Law, Virar, who secured the first rank at the University of Mumbai in the LL.B. (Three-Year Course) for the academic year 2024–25, was honoured with two gold medals at the University’s annual convocation ceremony on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Outstanding academic performance

A resident of Nalla Sopara, Mehjabeen achieved an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Index (CGPI) of 9.20. In recognition of her remarkable academic achievement, she was conferred with the prestigious The N. M. Wadia Gold Medal and the Late Kanubhai M. Patel Gold Medal during the ceremony.

About the institution

VIVA College of Law is operated by the Vishnu Waman Thakur Charitable Trust in Virar, Palghar district.

Convocation ceremony held in Fort

The convocation ceremony was held on Saturday morning at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Hall (Convocation Hall), University of Mumbai, Fort. During the event, meritorious students from various faculties were awarded degrees, medals and certificates.

Trust officials congratulate student

Expressing confidence that Mehjabeen’s achievement will motivate other students, Aparna Thakur, Secretary of the Vishnu Waman Thakur Charitable Trust, congratulated the student on her success. Management committee members Sanjeev Patil, Sanjay Pingulkar, S. N. Padhye, coordinator Narayan Kutty, and Principal Dr T. M. Jethani also extended their commendations.

