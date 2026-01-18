NABARD Recruitment 2026: Notification For 162 Group B Posts Out; Check Details Here | Website: https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/nabhindec25/

NABARD Recruitment 2026: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development released the NABARD Recruitment 2026 for Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) positions. Applicants who are interested and eligible can submit their forms online during the application session on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

A more complete advertisement will be produced soon, along with additional details.

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 162 Group B posts across India. According to the notice, there are 159 jobs for Group B Development Assistant and three for Group B Development Assistant (Hindi).

The required facts about the positions have been released on the official website, however category-specific vacancies may be released later.

Direct link to apply: https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/nabhindec25/

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The Development Assistant position needs candidates to have a B.A. or B.Com. degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50%. However, students applying under the SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category are just need to pass the degree exams.

The minimum requirement for the position of Development Assistant (Hindi) is a Bachelor's degree in Hindi or English. The applicant should have taken Hindi and/or English as elective subjects during their degree program and be able to translate from English to Hindi and Hindi to English.

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Age limit

Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 35. According to government laws, SC/ST candidates would have their upper age limit relaxed. The preceding prerequisites for applicants are based on the recruitment notification for 2022.

Read the official notification here: https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/1701261858Final%20Advertisement.pdf?csrt=12942617231152998913

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection method for NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026 will consist of a preliminary examination, a main examination, and a language proficiency test. An applicant, if choosing for recruitment for the Hindi post, will have to pass the language test.

Finally, selection will be based on performance in the stated stages, as well as meeting eligibility and document verification requirements.