 Arunachal Signs MoUs To Promote SEE Learning & AI-Powered Language Preservation
The agreements will focus on advancing social, emotional and ethical (SEE) learning in academic curriculums, and employing artificial intelligence to preserve and promote the Bhoti (Tibetan) and Hindi languages, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday presided over the signing of two MoUs at the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) in West Kameng district to boost holistic education and AI-powered language preservation.

Under the first MoU, Flowering Dharma of Ladakh and CIHCS will collaborate to incorporate SEE learning, a framework inspired by ancient wisdom and modern neuroscience, they said.

“The initiative will help build happier and wiser learners equipped for life beyond classrooms,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

The second MoU brings together the Centre for Study and Practice of Theravada (SPT), Athens, CIHCS and AI platform Paliverse to develop language tools that support translation, learning, and deeper cross-cultural communication, the officials said.

Khandu also emphasised the importance of leveraging digital innovation to safeguard the northeast’s indigenous knowledge systems and linguistic diversity.

“I congratulate CIHCS for these meaningful collaborations and for its visionary efforts in shaping well-rounded, value-based education,” he said.

During his visit to the institute, Khandu also reviewed its plans aimed at expanding capacity to accommodate 1,500 boys and girls in the coming years.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for a 150-capacity boys’ hostel and ‘Type-III’ staff quarters for the institute.

