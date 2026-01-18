Rajasthan Driver Result 2025-26 Released At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Merit List Here

Rajasthan Driver Result 2025-26 Out | rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Driver Result 2025-26: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Vehicle Driver/Driver recruitment results for the 2025-26 cycle. Applicants who took the written test can now view and obtain their results on the official websites of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results have been released in the form of a merit list, which includes the selected applicants' roll numbers as well as the cut-off marks for each category. The written test for the recruitment was conducted on November 23, 2025.

Rajasthan Driver Result 2025-26: Merit list

The RSSB Rajasthan Driver Merit List 2026 includes information about the applicants who qualified for the exam based on their performance in the written exam for the position of RSSB Rajasthan Driver. There is a separate merit list for each category of candidate, which takes into account the reservation criteria. The merit list reveals the roll numbers of candidates who qualified for the exam, indicating their eligibility for the next stages of the recruiting process.

Direct link to check the TSP merit-wise list of candidates

To check the NTSP merit-wise list of candidates, click here

Rajasthan Driver Result 2025-26: Details mentioned

The result sheet includes the exam name, post name, exam date, roll numbers of eligible candidates, category-specific cut-off marks when available, information about the next selection stage, and directions for shortlisted candidates.

Rajasthan Driver Result 2025-26: Minimum qualifying marks

Along with the results, the RSSB has announced the minimum qualifying marks required to select candidates for the Trade Test. The cut-off marks vary by category and locale, with specific remarks offered in cases of tied scores.

Click here to check merit-wise result and cut off marks for DV

Rajasthan Driver Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

Aspirants whose roll numbers are listed in the result PDF will advance to the next step, which consists of a Trade Test followed by Document Verification. The Trade Test carries 100 points, with 70 for the driving test, 15 for a simulator test, and 15 for knowledge of roadside vehicle repair.

Rajasthan Driver Recruitment 2025-26: Document verification

In the document verification, aspirants need to carry original copies of their certificates. The required credentials include a valid driver's license, educational qualifications, proof of age, domicile certificate, and, if appropriate, category certifications. The final list will be created after the conclusion of the recruitment process.