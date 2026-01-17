Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Notification For 789 Vacancies Released At slprbassam.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process Here

Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 | slprbassam.in

Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: The official notification for the Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in Assam. Candidates can access the notice on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. The online application process starts from January 22, 2026 and ends on February 22, 2026. The registration process does not require application fees for any category.

Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

According to the official notification, there are 789 vacancies for Forest Guard. These positions are scattered across various forest divisions in Assam. Selected individuals will be in charge of forest protection tasks, wildlife safety, and aiding forest officers with everyday operations.

Note: The shortlisted candidates would be paid according to the Assam government pay structure, which includes grade pay and any applicable allowances.

Read Also IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here

Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Step 2: After logging in, candidates need to fill out the form using the details such as personal and educational information, upload any relevant documents, and then submit.

Step 3: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure would be multi-stage. Candidates will have to take the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who meet the qualifications will be called to take a written exam. The last stage could include a viva voce or an interview.

Read the official notice here

Assam Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a certified board or council. The minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum age restriction is 40 years, effective January 1, 2026. According to government guidelines, reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and other qualifying groups would receive age relaxation.