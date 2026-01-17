 IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS has released the tentative exam calendar 2026 on ibps.in, announcing dates for PO/MT, SPL, CSA and RRB posts. Exams are scheduled between August 2026 and January 2027. Registration will be online with a single application for prelims and mains, requiring live photo capture and document uploads as per guidelines.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 | ibps.in

IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has posted the provisional test calendar for 2026 on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Calendar 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

The examination tentative schedule has been announced for three posts. The Preliminary Examination for Specialist Officers (SPL) will be held on August 29, followed by the Mains Examination on November 1. For Customer Service Associates (CSA), the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for October 10 and 11, while the Main Examination will take place on December 27. The IBPS PO/MT preliminary test is tentatively planned for August 22 and 23, while the mains examination is reportedly scheduled for October 4.

As per the RRBs–CRP RRBs-XV schedule, the Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale I will be held on November 21 and 22, while Office Assistants will appear for their prelims on December 6, 12 and 13. There is no preliminary exam for Officer Scale II and III. The Main or Single Examination for Officer Scale I and Officer Scale II & III is scheduled for December 20, whereas the Office Assistants’ main exam will be conducted on January 30, 2027.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Records Once Again, Slams Gritty Half-Century |Video
IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Records Once Again, Slams Gritty Half-Century |Video
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
Read Also
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process &...
article-image

Read the official notice here

IBPS 2026: Registration details

As per the official notice, registration for these tests will be done online, with a single registration for both the preliminary and main exams.

"Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their 'live photograph' at the time of application, either by using a webcam or mobile phone," the notice reads.

Applicants are required to upload several documents as specified in the notice, including a recent photograph in JPEG format sized between 20 kb and 50 kb, a signature in JPEG format ranging from 10 kb to 20 kb, a thumb impression in JPEG format between 20 kb and 50 kb, and a scanned copy of a handwritten declaration in the prescribed format, sized between 50 kb and 100 kb in JPEG format.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan...
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan...
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands...
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands...
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper...
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper...
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process &...
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process &...