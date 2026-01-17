IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 | ibps.in

IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has posted the provisional test calendar for 2026 on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Calendar 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

The examination tentative schedule has been announced for three posts. The Preliminary Examination for Specialist Officers (SPL) will be held on August 29, followed by the Mains Examination on November 1. For Customer Service Associates (CSA), the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for October 10 and 11, while the Main Examination will take place on December 27. The IBPS PO/MT preliminary test is tentatively planned for August 22 and 23, while the mains examination is reportedly scheduled for October 4.

As per the RRBs–CRP RRBs-XV schedule, the Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale I will be held on November 21 and 22, while Office Assistants will appear for their prelims on December 6, 12 and 13. There is no preliminary exam for Officer Scale II and III. The Main or Single Examination for Officer Scale I and Officer Scale II & III is scheduled for December 20, whereas the Office Assistants’ main exam will be conducted on January 30, 2027.

Read the official notice here

IBPS 2026: Registration details

As per the official notice, registration for these tests will be done online, with a single registration for both the preliminary and main exams.

"Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their 'live photograph' at the time of application, either by using a webcam or mobile phone," the notice reads.

Applicants are required to upload several documents as specified in the notice, including a recent photograph in JPEG format sized between 20 kb and 50 kb, a signature in JPEG format ranging from 10 kb to 20 kb, a thumb impression in JPEG format between 20 kb and 50 kb, and a scanned copy of a handwritten declaration in the prescribed format, sized between 50 kb and 100 kb in JPEG format.