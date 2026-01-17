 NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

NCERT has extended the deadline for its Non-Academic Recruitment 2026 to January 30, 2026 (11:55 pm). A total of 173 vacancies are available across Groups A, B, and C for posts like Assistant, Clerk, Lab Assistant and MTS. Selection involves a written exam, with skill tests for some roles. Aspirants can apply on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
NCERT Recruitment 2026 | ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the online registration deadline for its Non-Academic recruitment campaign in 2025-26. According to the most recent notification, online applications began on December 27, 2025 and will now conclude on January 30, 2026, at 11:55 p.m. Aspirants can apply on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

NCERT has released a total of 173 vacancies in India. The recruiting is for non-teaching roles in Groups A, B, and C. The available positions include Assistant, Clerk, Lab Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and other office and support tasks.

There are nine vacancies in Group A, 26 in Group B, and 138 in Group C. The posts range in pay level from Level 2 to Level 12.

FPJ Shorts
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan Overhaul
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan Overhaul
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands Strict Action
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands Strict Action
How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage, 'Mother-In-Law Kabhi Jhooth Nahi Bolti Hain' | VIDEO
How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage, 'Mother-In-Law Kabhi Jhooth Nahi Bolti Hain' | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Victory
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Victory

NCERT Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in or ncert.ncert.org.in/vacancies.

Step 2: After this, read the detailed recruitment notification and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Next, applicants need to register by using basic details and generate a login ID and password.

Read Also
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
article-image

Step 4: Next, login and then fill out the information, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the educational and experience requirements for each position, as stated in the official notification. The age limit is 18 to 42 years old as of January 1, 2025. Those in the reserved categories will be granted age relaxation in accordance with government regulations.

Read the official notification here

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee varies according to post level. The fee is ₹1,500 for Level 10-12 posts, ₹1,200 for Level 6-7 posts, and ₹1,000 for Level 2-5 posts. The cost must be paid online using debit, credit, or net banking.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a written exam. Some positions will additionally necessitate a skill or trade test. Those who are selected will be invited for document verification and a medical test. The final selection will be based on completing all essential stages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan...
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan...
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands...
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands...
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper...
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper...
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process &...
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process &...
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here