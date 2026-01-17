NCERT Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till January 30; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

NCERT Recruitment 2026 | ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the online registration deadline for its Non-Academic recruitment campaign in 2025-26. According to the most recent notification, online applications began on December 27, 2025 and will now conclude on January 30, 2026, at 11:55 p.m. Aspirants can apply on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

NCERT has released a total of 173 vacancies in India. The recruiting is for non-teaching roles in Groups A, B, and C. The available positions include Assistant, Clerk, Lab Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and other office and support tasks.

There are nine vacancies in Group A, 26 in Group B, and 138 in Group C. The posts range in pay level from Level 2 to Level 12.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in or ncert.ncert.org.in/vacancies.

Step 2: After this, read the detailed recruitment notification and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Next, applicants need to register by using basic details and generate a login ID and password.

Step 4: Next, login and then fill out the information, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the educational and experience requirements for each position, as stated in the official notification. The age limit is 18 to 42 years old as of January 1, 2025. Those in the reserved categories will be granted age relaxation in accordance with government regulations.

Read the official notification here

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee varies according to post level. The fee is ₹1,500 for Level 10-12 posts, ₹1,200 for Level 6-7 posts, and ₹1,000 for Level 2-5 posts. The cost must be paid online using debit, credit, or net banking.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a written exam. Some positions will additionally necessitate a skill or trade test. Those who are selected will be invited for document verification and a medical test. The final selection will be based on completing all essential stages.