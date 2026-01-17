 UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here

The UP Board will soon release Class 10 and 12 admit cards for the 2026 exams on upmsp.edu.in. Regular students must collect signed hall tickets from their schools, while private candidates can download them online using roll or registration numbers. Exams are likely from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 | upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will soon issue the hall tickets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Candidates should visit the school and contact the school authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route
IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2025: Ayush Mhatre Avoids Handshake With Bangladesh Captain During Toss Time; Video
IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2025: Ayush Mhatre Avoids Handshake With Bangladesh Captain During Toss Time; Video
Hyderabad Man's Gesture For Long Time Cook's 70th Birthday Goes Viral - Watch Video
Hyderabad Man's Gesture For Long Time Cook's 70th Birthday Goes Viral - Watch Video

Step 2: The school principal will download the hall ticket from the UP Board portal.

Step 3: After this, the UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026 will be signed and stamped by the school.

Step 4: At last, the student can collect the printed admit card from their school before the exam.

UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026: How can private students download?

Private students can download the hall ticket by using the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to enter the details such as roll number or registration number and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UP Board exam admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP Board exam hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also
CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026 For Private Candidates Issued; Check Details Here
article-image

UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Details mentioned

Students should carefully review every detail mentioned on their admit card. This comprises the student's name and photo, the names of their parents, the roll number, the subject, the exam dates, and the name and address of the exam centre. Students should also familiarise themselves with the guidelines displayed on their admit card for the day of the exam.

UP Board Exam 2026 details

The UP Board is in charge of conducting the exams for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate). The examinations will most likely begin in February 2026. The board exams will take place from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026: Guidelines

Students must arrive at the exam centre on time. A colour printout of the admit card is required. The admit card must include the student's signature.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026 For Private Candidates Issued; Check Details Here
CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026 For Private Candidates Issued; Check Details Here
KCET 2026: Registrations Start At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Application Fees, Exam Timings...
KCET 2026: Registrations Start At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Application Fees, Exam Timings...
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check