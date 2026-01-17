UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 | upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will soon issue the hall tickets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Candidates should visit the school and contact the school authorities.

Step 2: The school principal will download the hall ticket from the UP Board portal.

Step 3: After this, the UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026 will be signed and stamped by the school.

Step 4: At last, the student can collect the printed admit card from their school before the exam.

UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026: How can private students download?

Private students can download the hall ticket by using the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to enter the details such as roll number or registration number and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UP Board exam admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP Board exam hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Details mentioned

Students should carefully review every detail mentioned on their admit card. This comprises the student's name and photo, the names of their parents, the roll number, the subject, the exam dates, and the name and address of the exam centre. Students should also familiarise themselves with the guidelines displayed on their admit card for the day of the exam.

UP Board Exam 2026 details

The UP Board is in charge of conducting the exams for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate). The examinations will most likely begin in February 2026. The board exams will take place from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

UP Board Exam Hall Ticket 2026: Guidelines

Students must arrive at the exam centre on time. A colour printout of the admit card is required. The admit card must include the student's signature.