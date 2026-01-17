CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026 For Private Candidates Issued; Check Details Here

CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026 For Private Candidates | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued admit cards for the Main Exam 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 private students. Applicants can now access their hall tickets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The admit cards contain full subject information for both classes 10 and 12.

CBSE Main Exam Admit Card 2026 For Private Candidates: How to download?

To obtain the CBSE admit card for private candidates, students need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the CBSE Main exam 2026 admit card, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as roll number, school code & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CBSE admit card for private candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE admit card for private candidates and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the CBSE main exam admit card for private candidates

Note: CBSE has encouraged students to thoroughly check all details on their admit cards. Any inaccuracies should be reported to the school or regional office right away. Candidates can seek assistance with registration or admit card issues at regional centres and support desks.

CBSE 2026: Exam pattern

Each subject includes theory marks, practical/internal marks, total marks, and the minimal passing requirements. Core subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science follow the 80+20 pattern, whereas vocational topics use patterns such as 60+40, 70+30, or 50+50. To avoid errors, students must select the correct subject codes while registering.

CBSE 2026: Passing criteria

CBSE 2026 requires students to score at least 33% marks separately in theory and practical components to pass each subject.