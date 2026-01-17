KCET 2026: Registrations Start At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Application Fees, Exam Timings And Other Details Here

KCET Registrations 2026 | cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Registrations 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 today, January 17, 2026. Those who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online on the official website of KCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET Registrations 2026: Documents required

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready in advance to ensure a smooth application process. These include the SSLC or Class 10 mark sheet, Aadhaar card, an active mobile number with WhatsApp access, a valid email ID, and scanned copies of the candidate’s photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

KCET Registrations 2026: How to apply?

Applicants can use the methods outlined here to submit their applications for the KCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2026 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the 'new candidate registration' by entering basic details.

Step 4: Next, note down the generated login credentials, which are sent to the registered mobile number or email.

Step 5: Now, applicants need to login and then fill out the KCET 2026 application form, upload the required documents, make the payment (if necessary) and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for KCET Registrations 2026

KCET Registrations 2026: Application fees

The application cost for KCET 2026 has been determined based on the candidate category. Candidates in the general category must pay Rs 500, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates must pay Rs 250. Applicants from outside Karnataka must pay an application fee of Rs 750, while those from abroad must pay Rs 5,000 to finish the registration procedure.

KCET Registrations 2026: Exam timings

The KCET 2026 examination will be conducted over two days. Physics and Chemistry papers are scheduled for April 23, 2026, while Mathematics and Biology will be held on April 24, 2026. Each exam day will have two shifts, with the morning shift from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. Each paper will be of one hour and 20 minutes duration.

About the KCET Exam

The KCET, officially known as the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), is held annually for admission to a variety of professional programmes offered by Karnataka colleges. It is for entrance to undergraduate professional courses throughout the state.