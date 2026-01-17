MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 | mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) issued the admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2026. Aspirants can download their hall tickets via the MPBSE's official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026: How to download?

To check and download the MP Board Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “MP Board 10th/12th Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: Next, select the class (10th or 12th) and enter the required details, including roll number, application number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the MP Board hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall tickets

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026: Details mentioned

The admit card includes vital information such as the student's name, roll number, test centre name, exam dates and hours, and important instructions.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th 2026: Exam details

According to the official notice, the Class 10 board examinations will begin on February 13, 2026, and conclude on March 6, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will start earlier on February 10, 2026, and end on March 7, 2026. For both classes, the theory exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The practical examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from February 10 to March 10, 2026.

Read the official notification here

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Revised Dates

The revised examination schedule states that the High School examination, which was earlier scheduled on February 11, 2026 (Wednesday) for Hindi, has now been rescheduled to March 6, 2026 (Friday).

Similarly, the Higher Secondary examination for Urdu and Marathi, originally planned for February 9, 2026 (Monday), has been postponed to March 6, 2026 (Friday). In addition, the Higher Secondary Hindi examination, earlier fixed for February 7, 2026 (Saturday), will now be conducted on March 7, 2026 (Saturday).