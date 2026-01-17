 MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards for the 2026 board exams. Students can download their hall tickets from mpbse.mponline.gov.in using login details. Class 10 exams will run from February 13 to March 6, while Class 12 exams will be held from February 10 to March 7, with some subjects rescheduled as per the revised timetable.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 | mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) issued the admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2026. Aspirants can download their hall tickets via the MPBSE's official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026: How to download?

To check and download the MP Board Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
What Is Choppelganger? This Viral Gen Z Slang Can Be Insulting To Some; Know Why
What Is Choppelganger? This Viral Gen Z Slang Can Be Insulting To Some; Know Why
'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges BWF To Act
'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges BWF To Act
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “MP Board 10th/12th Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: Next, select the class (10th or 12th) and enter the required details, including roll number, application number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the MP Board hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall tickets

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026: Details mentioned

The admit card includes vital information such as the student's name, roll number, test centre name, exam dates and hours, and important instructions.

Read Also
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check
article-image

MP Board Class 10th, 12th 2026: Exam details

According to the official notice, the Class 10 board examinations will begin on February 13, 2026, and conclude on March 6, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will start earlier on February 10, 2026, and end on March 7, 2026. For both classes, the theory exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The practical examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from February 10 to March 10, 2026.

Read the official notification here

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Revised Dates 

The revised examination schedule states that the High School examination, which was earlier scheduled on February 11, 2026 (Wednesday) for Hindi, has now been rescheduled to March 6, 2026 (Friday).

Similarly, the Higher Secondary examination for Urdu and Marathi, originally planned for February 9, 2026 (Monday), has been postponed to March 6, 2026 (Friday). In addition, the Higher Secondary Hindi examination, earlier fixed for February 7, 2026 (Saturday), will now be conducted on March 7, 2026 (Saturday).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check
MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check
Mumbai Poll Aftermath: Teachers Report To Schools Exhausted As Post-Election Leave Demand Ignored
Mumbai Poll Aftermath: Teachers Report To Schools Exhausted As Post-Election Leave Demand Ignored
PIL In Supreme Court Challenges NBEMS Decision To Slash NEET-PG Cut-Off Allowing Near-Zero Scores To...
PIL In Supreme Court Challenges NBEMS Decision To Slash NEET-PG Cut-Off Allowing Near-Zero Scores To...
Odisha Govt Orders Review Of Teachers, Seeks List Of Non-Performers
Odisha Govt Orders Review Of Teachers, Seeks List Of Non-Performers