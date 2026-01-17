 MAHA TET Result 2026 Declared At mahatet.in; Here's How To Check
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has declared the MAHA TET 2025 results for Papers 1 and 2. Candidates can check their scorecards on mahatet.in from 6 pm on January 16, 2026, through candidate login. The results were prepared after releasing the final answer key on January 12, ensuring transparency.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
MAHA TET Result 2026 | mahatet.in

MAHA TET Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in Pune has announced the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 results for Papers 1 and 2. Applicants who took the exam can check their results on the official website of MAHA TET at mahatet.in.

MAHA TET Result 2026: How to download?

To download the MAHA TET Result 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below. The results will be available via the candidate login beginning at 6:00 p.m. on January 16, 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test at mahatet.in.

Step 2: Click on the “MAHA TET 2025 Result” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates will be directed to the login page.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registered username & password or the required login credentials and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the MAHA TET 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the MAHA TET 2025 result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the MAHA TET Result 2026

MAHA TET Result 2026: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the MAHA TET Result 2026 are name, paper, marks, and qualifying status.

MAHA TET 2025: Final answer key

Before publishing the results, MSCE posted the final answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website on January 12, 2026. The results were created after considering legitimate objections filed within the answer key challenge window, guaranteeing transparency in the review process.

MAHA TET 2025: Exam details

The MAHA TET 2025 examination was held on December 24, 2025, in compliance with a government resolution dated August 23, 2023.

About the MAHA TET Exam 2025

MAHA TET 2025 is a Maharashtra teacher eligibility exam for primary and upper primary teaching posts in government schools.

