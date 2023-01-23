WATCH: BBC journalist chases camera as it runs out of frame during the live show | Twitter: Victoria Valentine

In the world of digitalisation, we might have sometimes said, "oops, that was a technical glitch" when things got unpredictable and went unplanned. In a similar case, when the live camera played tricky in front of a news studio presenter, she tried her best to take control of the scenario.

A BBC journalist named Victoria Valentine was seen running behind the camera to ensure not going out of the frame when the device suddenly took to act a little smarter.

The video of her chasing the camera to get the perfect focus to keep the show going has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see Valentine trying to adjust to the tricky camera as it pans around the empty room to the other side of the studio.

Valentine herself shared the footage on Twitter and thanked people for not yelling out at the error and rather taking it in a light-hearted way. She wrote, "Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery this morning who make recoveries *almost* look like they were scripted all along. (sic)"

Watch:

Unexpectedly off-piste today for a #Davos story.



Bend ze knees & trust (in your director).



Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery this morning who make recoveries *almost* look like they were scripted all along. pic.twitter.com/fiK5G0MSac — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) January 20, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)