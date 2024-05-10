Bengaluru Auto Driver Adds Pink Balloon To His Vehicle To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru auto driver's subtly decorates his vehicle on girl's birthday | X/Sumedha Uppal

There are several ways a parent can mark their children's birthday, some of which being throwing a grand party on the special day, decorating their house with balloons, uploading adorable pics on social media and extending a birthday greeting, and so on. The father who was on his duty even on his daughter's birthday ensured to make the vehicle look special and share the celebratory vibe. He decorated it with a pink balloon, keeping it simple yet special. This caught the attention of the passengers he ferried on the day.

One of the passengers managed to record a video of the decorated auto during her ride. Identified as Sumedha Uppal hired his vehicle to travel on the streets of Bengaluru when the balloon caught her eye. Finding it cute and being curious about the decor, the woman purportedly asked the driver the reason behind adding the balloon to his auto. Noting his response, she captioned the video post on X. It read, "It was his daughter’s birthday." Her caption text was followed by a balloon emoji.

Take a look at the video below

it was his daughter’s birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/x5eE1xNW1I — Sumedha Uppal (@SumedhaUppal) May 9, 2024

Netizens react

As the video was posted on X, it went viral. Being uploaded on the social media platform on May 9, the clip already attracted more than two lakh views. Hundreds of X users reacted to the adorable incident and termed it "So cute." Reacting to her own post, Sumedha mentioned that this ride "Made her day."

Made my day - won’t lie. — Sumedha Uppal (@SumedhaUppal) May 9, 2024

Also love how this person learnt it was his daughter's birthday and went yes this is special I must share this with people. I love how all of us LIVE for little things like this!!!

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/FeNt1aAReb — 🌼🍃 (@LightsInRain) May 9, 2024

This is so cute 😭🧿 https://t.co/nAqceeGOpO — delusionaliving (@delusionaliving) May 9, 2024

Netizens reflected on a father's love and care, and wrote, "There is no compitator against father in this world even universe (sic)!" A few users were seen wishing the birthday girl on her special day.